HMYOI Polmont prisoner had knife in jail and smashed up cell

A prisoner caught with a knife in jail, who also smashed up his cell, has been ordered to serve more time behind bars.

Jordan Craig (18) admitted being in possession of the sharpened plastic blade at HMYOI Polmont on February 18 this year, as well as causing £728 of damage by trashing the structure and contents of a cell at the facility on April 17.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that Craig had made the alteration to the piece of cutlery himself as he had become “paranoid” with being in jail for the first time.

Sheriff Livingston sentenced him to serve 200 days in prison.