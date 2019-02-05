HMYOI Polmont inmate punched guard and threatened staff

A young offender trashed his own cell and punched a prison officer.

Drew Anderson (19), whose address was listed as HMYOI Polmont, kicked off as he booted fixtures and made violent threats towards employees on December 31, 2017. He also pled guilty to punching prison guard James Paterson on February 16 last year. The court heard Anderson was let out of the facility on December 14.

Placing him under a structured deferred sentence for six months, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “There’s merit in offering you the opportunity to engage with the Right Track programme. If you don’t engage fully or if you offend again you will go back to jail. This is your last opportunity.”