HMYOI Polmont inmate punched fellow prisoner and guard

A prisoner had more time added on to his sentence after he assaulted another inmate and struggled violently with guards.

Glen McNicol (21), a prisoner in HMYOI Polmont, admitted repeatedly punching another man on the head and behaving in a threatening manner towards two officers who intervened during the incident on May 16 at the Brightons facility. He also pleaded guilty to punching one of the guards on the body to their injury.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last week McNicol has been “in and out of custody a number of times” and had accepted responsibility and apologised to both prison officers.

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced him to a further nine months in jail.