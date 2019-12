A young offender has been ordered to be of good behaviour following an attack on a fellow inmate.

Robbie Graham (20), 124 Shieldhall Road, Glasgow, punched Scott Kelly on the head and body in HMYOI Polmont on October 12 last year while on bail, granted on November 14, 2016 and May 8, 2018.

His defence solicitor told the court Graham is now out of prison and in employment.

Sentence was deferred until June 4, 2020.