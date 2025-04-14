High speed Glasgow car chase ends with crash in Camelon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a high speed car chase saw a vehicle crash in Camelon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident began when a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Balmore Road, Glasgow around 5.15pm on Saturday, April 12.

In an effort to stop the vehicle a police chase, reportedly involving up to ten cars and vans, took place as the driver evaded officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pursuit eventually ended in Glasgow Road, Camelon when the vehicle being pursued crashed into two other vehicles.

The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

The road was closed for a time as investigations took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Saturday, 12 April, 2025, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Balmore Road, Glasgow.

“Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into two other vehicles on Glasgow Road, Falkirk. There were no reported injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The other three occupants of the vehicle will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.