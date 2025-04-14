High speed Glasgow car chase ends with crash in Camelon

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after a high speed car chase saw a vehicle crash in Camelon.

The incident began when a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Balmore Road, Glasgow around 5.15pm on Saturday, April 12.

In an effort to stop the vehicle a police chase, reportedly involving up to ten cars and vans, took place as the driver evaded officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pursuit eventually ended in Glasgow Road, Camelon when the vehicle being pursued crashed into two other vehicles.

The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National WorldThe car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World
The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

The road was closed for a time as investigations took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Saturday, 12 April, 2025, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Balmore Road, Glasgow.

“Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into two other vehicles on Glasgow Road, Falkirk. There were no reported injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The other three occupants of the vehicle will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice