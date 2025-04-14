High speed Glasgow car chase ends with crash in Camelon
The incident began when a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Balmore Road, Glasgow around 5.15pm on Saturday, April 12.
In an effort to stop the vehicle a police chase, reportedly involving up to ten cars and vans, took place as the driver evaded officers.
The pursuit eventually ended in Glasgow Road, Camelon when the vehicle being pursued crashed into two other vehicles.
No one was reportedly injured in the incident.
The road was closed for a time as investigations took place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Saturday, 12 April, 2025, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Balmore Road, Glasgow.
“Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into two other vehicles on Glasgow Road, Falkirk. There were no reported injuries.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“The other three occupants of the vehicle will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”