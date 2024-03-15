Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors this week praised the efforts of officers stepping up patrols in the burgh. The local community sergeant along with local commander Inspector Fleming met with Councillor Tom Conn, where they discussed various topics relating to anti-social behaviour.

New figures showed calls for anti-social behaviour and youth disorder had dropped in the last three months of the year.

Sergeant Lee Brodie told a meeting of Linlithgow Local Area Committee: “Officers have conducted a number of patrols in Linlithgow town centre throughout this period – using a number of specialist and national resources, including Police Scotland and Specials, as well as a joint operation with British Transport Police and Scotrail staff with BTP Specials and security staff on December 15 2023.”

Officers received praise for their increased prescence in the town, which has been noticed by locals.

Anti-social behaviour calls dropped from 14 a week at the start of Quarter Three to just three in the last week of the quarter. The number of youth calls dropped from 15 to just one.

The police report added: “Community officers continue to conduct ASB patrols in every town within the county.

“ASB figures during December decreased compared to October and November figures. During December, West Lothian Special Constables assisted Response and Community officers which enabled an increase in patrols within problematic areas.

“Our school link officers also conducted numerous ASB and cybercrime talks to both primary and secondary school pupils.

“Community officers attended the public meeting held by the ward councillors at the Burgh Halls on November 7, 2023, where they represented Police Scotland, reiterating to all present the need to report all matters/crimes to police or the appropriate agency, and giving various options on how to report matters.”

Sgt Brodie told the meeting: “There is quite a significant decrease in issues there over the course of the quarter. That relates to the work that was carried out.”

Councillor Conn said: “Clearly , in the past I have mentioned concerns about policing in the town centre. Following our conversation I think what criticisms I had have been addressed.

“The police have been seen and people are actually mentioning that.”

Councillor Pauline Orr said: “I was just so pleased to see the detail in the report and see the decrease and improvement in Linlithgow which I strongly believe is through the increased presence of the police. I do hope it’s something that can be carried forward. It would be a shame to see that going backwards.

“It’s good also to see that you have been out issuing tickets and have been giving warnings where appropriate. I think even having presence in the town maybe makes some think twice about where they park.”

Chairing the meeting Councillor Sally Pattle said: “Thank you for the people patrolling and ticketing in the High street.