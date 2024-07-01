High flats horror: Falkirk court hears Houston has a real problem with his parents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wayward son demanded his dad give him money to pay a phone bill and then threatened to kill him when he refused to part with the cash.

Ciaran Houston, 20, told his father he would be coming to see him, saying he was a “dead man” and telling him “I can’t wait to be smiling while I stand on your head”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Houston had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his parents at an address in Belmont Tower, Eastburn Drive, Falkirk on May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecution said: “The complainer was home with his wife when he began getting WhatsApp messages from his son – the accused – asking for money to pay a phone bill.

Houston turned up at Belmont Tower, Falkirk, after saying he was coming to kill his father(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused’s dad refused because he had given him money without repayment in the past. He then received threatening messages, indicating violence was coming.

"The accused stated ‘I'm going to pan your windows through’, ‘If I get to Falkirk and you’re still there, you’re a dead man’ and ‘I can’t wait to be smiling while I stand on your head’.

"At 8.45pm the accused attended at the address, banging on the door, attempting to gain access and kicking the the door. The couple were terrified. The accused left the address shortly before police arrived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Houston, 29 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, had no previous convictions, and had a short spell in the army.

It was stated he was currently doing a lot better in terms of his mental health and was now receiving help and support from his friend’s parents.

When he committed the offence he was “very down with certain aspects of his life and has had difficulties with his parents”. He was said to be looking for “support and comfort”, which had “not been made available”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “There were threats made and they were followed up by attendance at their home – that must have been terrifying for your parents.”