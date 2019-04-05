Heroin addicted thief lunged at Larbert nurse who was just trying to help her

A drug addicted thief who reportedly has brittle bones lunged at a nurse who was only trying to care for her at Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Brenda Black (46), who has a record of violent offending, raised her clenched fist and attempted to hit the member of staff and had to be physically restrained before she could harm anyone.

Black, 48 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pled guilty to the assault she committed at the hospital on January 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “The accused was under an emergency detention order at Forth Valley Royal. It was noon and the witness – a staff nurse – noticed the accused come into the office of the ward and start to demand medication.

“The accused was instructed to leave the office and did so. However, a short time later the accused ran back into the office, straight towards the nurse with her right hand held up.

“She had her hand clenched in a fist and tried to strike the nurse with it. Staff arrived and were able to help the nurse restrain the accused and she was taken to her room.”

The court heard Black, who only admitted the offence on the day of her trial, had little recollection of the incident

It was stated she had a deficiency which means her bones, which are quite brittle, did not grow properly – leading to her extremely short stature.

Black, who is currently on a methadone prescription, had committed no offences since this matter – excepted for shoplifting, which was dealt with in the justice of the peace court.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You have quite a record of violence. I realise at the time your health was not so good – otherwise, with your record, you would be going to prison.”

Black, who was using crutches in court, was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend CADS and Signpost for drug counselling and treatment.