Heroin addict held police officers at bay with razor blades during a frightening incident in Falkirk

At a previous appearance the court heard Brisbane, 95 Stewart Road, Falkirk, had not been engaging as he should with his community order.

At that time defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said Brisbane had managed to address his addiction in the past, but he was in a poor state with “anxiety” and things got “awkward” for him.

On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not having your client wasting the time of staff by turning up drunk. If he does not turn up sober and sees who he is allocated to see then I will revoke his order.”

Peter Brisbane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to have his community payback order reviewed