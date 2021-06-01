Heroin addict held police officers at bay with razor blades during a frightening incident in Falkirk
Peter Brisbane (52) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having already pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, brandishing razor blades at police officers, in Falkirk Central Retail Park on October 7, 2019.
At a previous appearance the court heard Brisbane, 95 Stewart Road, Falkirk, had not been engaging as he should with his community order.
At that time defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said Brisbane had managed to address his addiction in the past, but he was in a poor state with “anxiety” and things got “awkward” for him.
On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not having your client wasting the time of staff by turning up drunk. If he does not turn up sober and sees who he is allocated to see then I will revoke his order.”
At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Sheriff Livingston continued the case for eight weeks until July 22 for another community payback order review.