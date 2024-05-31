Here's what life-saving equipment was stolen from ambulance attending Falkirk emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callous thieves stole life-saving equipment from an ambulance crew responding to an emergency call.

The Scottish Ambulance Service crew were in Hallglen around 2pm on Thursday to help someone in need.

While they were dealing with the emergency, a defibrillator went missing from their ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “Our defibrillators are vital pieces of lifesaving equipment, used for when people are in cardiac arrest, and special training is required to use them.

A defibrillator was stolen from the Scottish Ambulance Service in Hallglen. Pic: Contributed

"The people who have taken this equipment are putting others lives at risk, and using our defib incorrectly could result in serious harm.”

However, within a few hours the ambulance service were able to report that the vital piece of equipment had been traced thanks to the efforts of Police Scotland.