Height of stupidity: Roofer gets behind the wheel of boss's car in Grangemouth while over the drink drive limit

A first offender was speeding around in his bosses car while he was over the legal drink driving limit.

Dylan McLaughlin, 23, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words when he explained to police he had been drinking earlier in the day and did not think he was over the limit.

Officers only stopped him because they were concerned by the high speed he was driving at.

McLaughlin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on a stretch of road between the A905 Beancross Road and Earls Road Roundabout in Grangemouth on March 6.

McLaughlin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He gave a reading of 141 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 12.15am and police were on mobile patrol when their attention was drawn to a vehicle being driven at excessive speed. The driver was found to be the accused.

"When police spoke to him he said the vehicle he was driving was owned by the boss of a roofing company he was working for. He was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol.”

It was stated McLaughlin, a roofer by trade, had been drinking earlier in the evening and did not realise he was over the limit.