Hearts fan’s attacker jailed as victim’s mother says he ‘should never be allowed back’ to any football match

Darren Manson was attacked by a gang of youths in an underpass as he walked with his mother, Nicky, from the game to Motherwell train station in August 2019. Moments later Mr Manson was punched by 46-year-old Scott Notman, who was not part of the group but joined in the stramash, leaving his mouth pouring with blood.

A surgeon later told Mr Manson his jaw had been “shattered” and that he needed surgery to insert metal plates and pins, as well as stitches inside his mouth. He also lost three teeth and his face swelled up and still has a numb bottom lip.

Ms Manson said her son also suffered from anxiety and depression and could not sleep as a result of the attack, and that when he was in the house he kept looking behind him and never went out for months. She said he had to eat soft food for six weeks and was off work for the same period of time and initially could not be alone in his Falkirk home, which meant her also taking time off.

Darren Manson and his mother, Nicky, were walking back to Motherwell train station when the attack happened, leaving him in hospital with a broken jaw.

Last month, Notman pleaded guilty to assaulting Darren - aged 22 at the time - to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment. At Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sheriff Thomas Millar jailed Notman for 15 months for what he described as a “totally unprovoked” assault.

Following the sentencing, his mother Nicky told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I do not think it’s long enough but, to be honest, I was skeptical about whether there would be a custodial sentence in the first place. He will probably do half of the 15 months but Darren does not really want to talk about it - he’s glad he has been jailed but just wants to move on and forget about it.

“It will always be there with him but at least the court case is now over.

“Anyone who does that to an innocent person going to watch the football should not be allowed into any football ground in Scotland ever again.”

The attack

Ms Manson, 47 and her son, now 24, were walking from Fir Park Stadium to the train station following their team’s 2-1 win against Motherwell when they were approached in an underpass by a gang of teenage ‘Well fans who started taunting them. She told them to “shut up, silly wee boys” but said one of them pushed her son before another punched him in the face.

The pair then walked out of the underpass but Ms Manson said she heard the noise of her son being punched before turning round to see him kneeling on the ground and pouring blood from his mouth.

They struggled to the train station and travelled to Glasgow but by this point, Darren was in agony and the pair took a taxi to A&E. He was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for specialist treatment.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard previously that, nearly two years on, he still has numbness in his lower lip and a scar on his cheek from the operation.

Notman was arrested after being caught on CCTV running into the underpass. He admitted what he'd done to his partner and made Facebook posts about the incident.

The court also heard previously that after punching his victim, Notman, a father of three, bragged: “That’s how it’s done, boys, that’s how it’s done.”

On Thursday, Sheriff Millar told Notman: “I hope Motherwell FC, if that is the team you profess to support, are aware of this and do not facilitate your entrance to the ground again.

"I would have jailed you for 18 months, but will restrict that to 15 months because of your guilty plea.

”This was a totally unprovoked attack on a young man walking with his mother.

"He suffered severe physical injuries and has also been left with mental health difficulties."

