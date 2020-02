A heart defibrillator worth approximately £600 was stolen from a block of flats in Falkirk.

The device was taken from outside the main entrance of Glenfuir Court last week. It’s one of two in the sheltered housing complex, which houses elderly residents.

Glenfuir Court, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Defibrillators are of no use for any other purpose than saving a life and it is astonishing that someone can remove this from our building.”

Information can be passed on to police by calling 101.