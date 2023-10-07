Health hazard: Bonnybridge mum let kids live in rat infested mouldy house
A mother ended up in court for allowing her two children to live in a mould-ridden house that was cluttered, unhygienic and infested with rats.
The 49-year-old, who cannot be identified, admitted neglecting her children and causing them unnecessary suffering and injury to health at an address in Bonnybridge on December 8 last year.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, the first offender was said to have “mental health difficulties”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months until April 4, 2024.