'He was hitting a lassie': Offender took law into his own hands during Falkirk pub altercation

Dylan Cramb, 20, told police he was sorry for what he had done and was not proud of his actions, but the man had supposedly hit a woman.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dylan Cramb, 20, had pleaded guilty to assault – kicking and punching a man to the head and body to his injury – at the Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 28, 2021.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30am and there was an ongoing altercation captured on CCTV which had a witness lying in the middle of the road. The complainer got to his feet and police noted there was some blood coming from his head.

The attack happened outside the Colonial Bar in Falkirk

"He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and police carried out further CCTV viewing. They saw the accused punch and kick the complainer while he was on the ground.

"They later traced the accused and he told officers ‘I shouldn’t have done it – I’m not proud of it, but he was hitting a lassie’.”

The court heard the complainer in the case had been alleged to have assaulted a female at the location.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You decided to take the law into your own hands. One can understand that without excusing it.”