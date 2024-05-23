'He was giving me cheek': Drunken night in Denny ends in tragedy as offender stabs and kills his pal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homicidal thug who stabbed and killed his pal just for flirting with his mother has been put behind bars.

Alan Leishman, 31, stuck the blade into 36-year-old Ross Adams at a property in Denny on September 5 last year after he became enraged because Mr Adams was “jokey and flirtatious” with his 57-year-old mum.

Mr Adams refused to leave after he fell asleep on the couch and wrongly claimed Leishman’s mum wanted him to stay.

Leishman then lashed out at Mr Adams and stabbed him on the upper thigh with a knife.

Leishman received a prison sentence at the High Court in Glasgow(Picture: John Devlin/National World)

When police later attended the property Leishman told officers he cut up the dad-of-one "like a fish".

Leishman pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to culpable homicide.

Earlier today the court heard the pair arrived at the home of Leishman's mother while they were both drunk. Leishman was described as being in a mood, while Mr Adams was in “good spirits”.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said: "Mr Adams was sitting on the sofa with Mr Leishman’s mother while Leishman was on the other sofa. Mr Adams was being jokey and flirtatious with Leishman’s mother, which appeared to annoy Leishman."

Mr Adams fell asleep on the couch and Leishman’s mother told Leishman to get him to leave as she had to get up for work early the next day.

Leishman was able to rouse Mr Adams who told him: "Don't wake a drunken man from a deep sleep."

Mr Adams was then asked to leave.

Miss Dalziel said: "Mr Adams did not wish to leave, saying that Leishman’s mother wanted him to stay, which she did not."

Leishman’s mother was then heard to say "he's just stabbed him" and Mr Adams was found on the couch, holding his left thigh, which was bleeding.

A 999 call was made and neighbours overheard Leishman say: "I've stabbed someone, I'm going to get done for murder."

Paramedics found Mr Adams unconscious, breathing but with a weak pulse.

A specialist team attended and did CPR for 30 minutes using a device which re-established Mr Adams' pulse.

He Adams was taken to hospital for surgery but he remained critically ill and succumbed to his injuries on September 11.

His cause of death was determined as "multi organ failure, cardiac arrest and stab wound of left thigh".

Leishman was found at the scene meantime by police and made admissions he stabbed Mr Adams.

He said: "The reason why I done it was because he was giving me cheek, thought he was a bit of a hard man. I cut him up like a fish."

Donald Findlay KC, defending, told the court his client is "deeply sorry" for what happened.

He added: "It is a picture we see more and more – an afternoon that's ordinary and should have come to nothing ends up in tragedy for reasons not clear to anyone.

It seems there was an argument between them as Mr Adams had an interest in his mother which Mr Leishman disapproved of.

"As said in the narrative, the woman did not want Mr Adams to stay."