Have you seen this car in Falkirk area?

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for information to trace those responsible for stealing a high-value car this morning.

The red Audi R8 was stolen from Abbots Road, Stirling around 4.30am.

It was last seen been driven towards Edinburgh and could have passed through the Falkirk area.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information on the theft is asked to contact Stirling Police on 101 quoting incident number 322 of November 23.