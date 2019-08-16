Have you seen missing Grangemouth man Robert?

Police are seeking the public’s help in their efforts to trace 33-year-old Grangemouth man Robert Alexander, who hasn’t been seen since Monday evening.

He has previously frequented both the Falkirk and Bo’ness links, and also has connections in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Robert, who went missing from his Kersiebank home at around 6pm on Monday, is 5ft 10ins, slim, and has dark/greying hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with grey stripes on the arms.

Anyone with information about Robert’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference 1770 of August 14.