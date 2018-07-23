Have you seen Laurieston teenager Cheryl?

Police officers need help to trace a Laurieston teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Cheryl Hutchison (15) was last seen in Falkirk town centre at around 4pm and since then has not been in contact with her family.

Cheryl is 5ft tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing tight black jeans, a grey/blue hooded top and carrying a black handbag.

Officers ask anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Cheryl to please get in contact.

PC Callum Richardson, of Falkirk police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Cheryl’s welfare since she’s been missing since Sunday. Anyone who recognises her description or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to get in contact.

“Similarly if Cheryl herself sees this appeal, we would ask her to get in contact with us or her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 4580 of July 22.