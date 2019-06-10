Haney had audacity to send a threatening text to witness at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Michaela Haney (27) tried to pervert the course of justice when she sent a text to a witness telling her not to give evidence during a court case.

The woman received the threat while she was attending Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 7 last year.

Haney, 31 Zetland Street, Clackmannan, appeared at the same court herself last Thursday having admitted the offence.

She was placed on a restriction of liberty order for three months, stopping her from leaving her home between the hours of 8pm and 8am during that time.