Haney clan man threatens Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff

A member of the infamous Haney family woke up in hospital – having been taken there unconscious in an ambulance – and began threatening staff because he had no way to get back home.

Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:24 am
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:25 am

William Boon (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner - shouting and swearing at staff – in the emergency department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020.

The court heard Boon, who is a member of Stirling’s infamous Haney family, was taken to the hospital unconscious for treatment and when he regained consciousness and was discharged he became angry because he had no money and no way to get back home.

Boon threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

During his verbal outburst he was said to have asked hospital staff: “How do I get f***ing home?”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Boon, 2 Thistle Place, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the relvant treatment agencies.