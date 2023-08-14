Hammer-toting offender threatened staff at Forth Valley homeless unit
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Curt last Thursday, Shaun Kirwan, 53, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence while in possession of a hammer – at Stirling Council Homeless Unit, Springkerse Road, Stirling, on July 4, 2021.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He looks a bit rough and ready – but that’s a massive improvement on how he looked before.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Kirwan, 66d Cowan Street, Stirling, until February 8, 2024, to see if he could be of good behaviour.