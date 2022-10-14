Hammer and golf club-wielding Falkirk offender threatened to kill his landlord

Ioan Gutu (40) was reportedly upset because he had actually paid two months rent, but the cash had not been passed onto the landlords.

He did admit he should not have used his makeshift weapons to threaten the people who came to remove him from his tenancy.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Gutu had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – making violent threats while in possession of a hammer and a golf club – at an address in Victoria Road, Falkirk on November 2 last year.

Gutu appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2pm and the witnesses – the landlords – knocked on the door of the flat and the accused answered. He was asked to leave the flat.

"The accused retreated within the property and picked up a hammer and an iron golf club, shouting ‘get out, I’m going to kill you’. At this time both witnesses exited the address and called the police.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He had just come out of custody and was a sub tenant of this property. He had paid two months rent and the tenant had not passed it onto the landlord.

"He accepts he shouldn’t have acted in this manner.”

