A woman fraudulently obtained £5000 in Working Tax Credit.

Regan Lindsay (39), 16 Annan Court, Hallglen, claimed the tax credits between September 16, 2016 and June 16, 2017 despite living with a man who was in paid employment.

The court heard Lindsay lost her job as a carer due to an accident.

Sentence was deferred for six months for her to be of good behaviour.