Hallglen stabbing victim turned on police and paramedics

March Wilson (29) had already called police officers bitches and threatened to slit their throats just a few weeks before they turned up at the scene to help him after he himself was stabbed.

Under the influence at the time he felt he could deal with his wound on his own and just wanted them to leave him alone.

It was stated “in the cold light of day” he may have thought differently about that and let police and ambulance staff get on with their jobs without causing any trouble.

Wilson threatened police who attended the scene after he was stabbed

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wilson had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at an address in Calder Place, Hallglen on January 18 and towards police and ambulance staff in Dochart Place, Hallglen on January 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 9.15pm and police received a report on an ongoing disturbance in Calder Place. Officers attended and traced the accused within the address.

"He was immediately hostile towards them. Officers asked the accused to desist and stop shouting and swearing at them. He refused and continued his behaviour, shouting ‘come on then you bitch’, ‘I will do you damage bitch’ and ‘I’ll slit your throats’.”

Later in the month it was Wilson himself who had become a victim – suffering stab wounds – but his behaviour towards police was just as bad, if not worse.

"It was 3.50pm and police were called to attend at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Reports had been made of a stabbing having taken place there. An ambulance was in attendance and the accused was traced by police.

"He was being hostile towards ambulance staff and police officers and appeared to be under the influence at the time. he began shouting at police to ‘F’ off. As a result of his behaviour one officer took hold of his arms, at which point the accused shouted ‘get off me’ and ‘get your hands off me’.

"He continued to behave in this manner while ambulance staff attended to his injury. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Wilson had been out of trouble for five years, but his relationship with his partner had just come to an end and he also lost his tenancy.

"He hit rock bottom,” said Mr Morrow. “He was homeless and was drinking too much. When police came along to speak to him he had been drinking and reponded entirely inappropriately.

"He had been stabbed on the arm, but he thought he was able to deal with it and wanted to be left alone. In the cold light of day it was perhaps not the best action to take.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Wilson, 85 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, was on his final chance and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

