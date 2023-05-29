Hallglen shoplifter collared by police after cat food con goes wrong
An offender stole cat food from a pet store then returned to the premises to return the goods for cash.
Diane Graham, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing cat food from Falkirk Pets at Home store and then attempting to obtain money by fraud – trying to return the goods she stole stating she had purchased them – on May 16, 2021.
Sheriff Simon Collins placed Graham, 24 Mudale Court, Hallglen, on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.