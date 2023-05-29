News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Hallglen shoplifter collared by police after cat food con goes wrong

An offender stole cat food from a pet store then returned to the premises to return the goods for cash.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:08 BST

Diane Graham, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing cat food from Falkirk Pets at Home store and then attempting to obtain money by fraud – trying to return the goods she stole stating she had purchased them – on May 16, 2021.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Graham, 24 Mudale Court, Hallglen, on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Graham stole cat food from Pets at Home and then tried to return the items to get money backGraham stole cat food from Pets at Home and then tried to return the items to get money back
Graham stole cat food from Pets at Home and then tried to return the items to get money back