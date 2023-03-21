Hallglen shoplifter caught after he pinched £1600 of clothes including a £300 jacket
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Rooney, 32, had pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of clothes from USC, Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on December 30 last year.
By Court Reporter
The court heard there was full recovery of most of the items Rooney stole – which totalled £1607 worth of clothing – apart from a £309 jacket.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Rooney, 36 Garry Place, Hallglen, to pay compensation of £309 to USC at a rate of £20 per month.