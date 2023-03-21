News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Hallglen shoplifter caught after he pinched £1600 of clothes including a £300 jacket

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Rooney, 32, had pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of clothes from USC, Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on December 30 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT

The court heard there was full recovery of most of the items Rooney stole – which totalled £1607 worth of clothing – apart from a £309 jacket.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Rooney, 36 Garry Place, Hallglen, to pay compensation of £309 to USC at a rate of £20 per month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rooney stole over £1600 worth of clothing from USC in Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre
Rooney stole over £1600 worth of clothing from USC in Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre
Rooney stole over £1600 worth of clothing from USC in Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre