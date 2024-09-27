Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug said to consume 30 cans of alcoholic energy drink Dragon Soop a day left a pensioner distraught after turning up outside her home with a mallet and shouting abuse, a court has heard.

Thomas Thornton, 28, terrified his then neighbour June Cameron, 66, in the incident in Hallglen.

Prosecutor Tiffany Chisholm said Mrs Cameron had been at home about 8.30pm on July 28 last year when she heard shouting coming from the common close of her block of flats in Dochart Place.

Miss Chisholm said: “She looked out and saw the accused holding a wooden mallet.

The woman's terrifying ordeal with Thornton occurred in Hallglen. Pic: Michael Gillen

“He approached Mrs Cameron, a struggle ensued.”

The court heard he then swore at the woman.

Police were called and arrived to find Thornton on the first floor landing of the close, in possession of the mallet, shouting aggressively at Mrs Cameron, who was “distraught”.

Still holding the mallet, Thornton turned and walked towards the cops, PCs Steven Fotheringham and Craig Christie, who instructed him to drop it.

Miss Chisholm said: “A struggle ensued between the police and the accused, as he was gripping onto the mallet.

“PC Christie was able to prise it from his hand, and he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.”

He was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station, but “refused to listen to or acknowledge the caution and charge”, Miss Chisholm, the depute fiscal, added.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Thornton, now of Grangemouth, pleaded guilty to charges of statutory breach of the peace, and resisting police.

Solicitor Gordon Addison, defending, said: “It's quite apparent he was absolutely steaming at the time of this incident and had no idea what he was doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who drinks 30 cans of Dragon Soop a day has a serious problem.”

The court heard Thornton had served a prison sentence since the incident and had used this time to “detoxify”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Thornton to 225 hours of unpaid work and placed him under social work supervision for 18 months.