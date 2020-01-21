Hallglen pensioner targeted by bogus gasmen promoting fake energy scheme

A pensioner was targeted by bogus gasmen who tried to get him to sign up to a non-existent energy efficiency scheme.

The incident took place in Hallglen’s Nevis Place last Wednesday and is now being investigated by police.

The two men, who had entered the man’s home, left when asked to provide official paperwork.

Falkirk Council is urging those who live in the area to be aware of illicit doorstep callers.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, spokeswoman for public protection, said: “Residents should stop and think before opening the door and do not invite tradespeople/salespeople into your home.

“If they claim to be representing an organisation, ask for their identification and close the door. Check it using the telephone directory, not the number on the card.

“Don’t worry about keeping the person waiting outside — a genuine official will not mind waiting.

“Never purchase goods or services on the doorstep without consulting a friend or relative and don’t keep large sums of cash at home or let anyone know there is cash on the premises.

“If you are not interested, tell them so firmly and close the door.”

Those looking to find a trader are asked to visit the council’s Buy With Confidence website where traders are vetted by the trading standards service before being allowed admission.

Incidents of bogus doorstep calls can be reported to the council on 01324 504982 or 504950.

However, anyone who is made to feel threatened or unable to get a salesperson to leave should contact Police Scotland on 101.