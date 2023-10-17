Hallglen offender who attacked police officer told to steer clear of trouble for next six months
Danny McLaughlan, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a police officer – kicking him to the body and causing him to fall over – and threatening behaviour in Falkirk Road, Grangemouth on July 20 last year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The court heard McLaughlan had been fully complying with his existing community payback order, which was due to end in April next year.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on McLaughlan, 109 Dochart Place, Hallglen, until April 11, 2024 for a good behaviour report to be carried out.