Hallglen offender threatens to burn out car and 'end' his ex and her new partner

In a series of threatening text messages, John Ross (28) also told her he was going to “end” the two of them – her and her new partner – and then told police he regretted what he had done, but it was an “anger thing”.

Ross appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending a text message which was menacing in character with threats of violence to his ex partner at an address in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth on July 11.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had been in a relationship with the accused for seven years but it had ended. They had children and contact arrangements about the children had been working well.

"However, the witness began a new relationship and the accused had not taken it well. She received a text message from the accused, stating ‘you could just choose to take them out of the way of that weasel’.

"She said he had no say in her live choices and he sent another message back stating ‘you’ll see when I burn his car out’ and ‘I’ll end the two of you’, which she took as a threat against her and her new partner.

"The accused told police it was in the heat of the moment and it was an ‘anger thing’ because it was a ‘rough time’. He added ‘I regret it. I’m sorry for the trouble I’ve caused.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said the new partner was someone who is known to Ross and is someone “who he didn’t feel his son should be round about”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Anyone reading that message you sent would have been alarmed and what your ex partner says is absolutely correct, he life choices are nothing to do with you.”