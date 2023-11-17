Hallglen offender pinched over a grand from Spar store where she worked
Kayleigh Hynd, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling £1752.26 while working as an employee for CJ Lang and Son Ltd at Spar, Glenbervie Crescent, Larbert between June 23, 2021 and July 16, 2021.
Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said Hynd had been voiding transactions and pocketing the cash for herself. Concerns were raised and the company began an investigation which led to Hynd being identified as the culprit.
"At a disciplinary meeting she admitted what she had done,” added Mr Duncan. “She asked them to take money from her last salary and told them she would pay them back.”
The court heard first offender Hynd had so far paid back £679.60 – from her final wage – and had entered a payment plan with the company which has seen her pay back a further £600.
She now has £472 left to pay.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She is very ashamed and embarrassed by her actions. It is something which has caused her significant trouble since.”
Sheriff Craig Harris said Hynd, 2 Tiree Place, Hallglen, was in a “position of trust” while working as a cashier with the shop and business.
He fined her £707 and ordered her to pay a £472 to the Spar at a rate of £200 per month.