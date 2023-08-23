News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Hallglen offender pinched over a grand from Spar store where she worked

An offender helped herself to over £1700 in cash in the space of a month while she was working at a local Spar store.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 08:06 BST

Kayleigh Hynd, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling £1752.26 while working as an employee for CJ Lang and Son Ltd at Spar, Glenbervie Crescent, Larbert between June 23, 2021 and July 16, 2021.

The court heard Hynd had so far paid back £679.60 of the money she took and had entered a payment plan with the company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated she had stop paying the money back because there was a dispute over how much she had actually paid.

She was now looking to pay the remaining money back at a rate of £200 per month.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Hynd, 2 Tiree Place, Hallglen, for three months to November 16 to allow her to continue to pay back the £1072 she still owes.