Hallglen offender pinched over a grand from Spar store where she worked

Kayleigh Hynd, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling £1752.26 while working as an employee for CJ Lang and Son Ltd at Spar, Glenbervie Crescent, Larbert between June 23, 2021 and July 16, 2021.

The court heard Hynd had so far paid back £679.60 of the money she took and had entered a payment plan with the company.

It was stated she had stop paying the money back because there was a dispute over how much she had actually paid.

She was now looking to pay the remaining money back at a rate of £200 per month.