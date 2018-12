Sam Newns (22) was caught with a knife he had taken to a Chinese takeaway.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Newns, 36 Calder Place, Hallglen, had admitted possessing the knife at Coswok, Main Road, Maddiston on June 9. The case was adjourned until January 24 to allow the court to obtain a psychiatric report for Newns, who was released on bail.