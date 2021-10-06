Hallglen offender broke her sister's cheekbone

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “The victim in the case was the sister of the accused. They were both looking after their exceptionally unwell mother on the day in question.

"There were difficulties with their mother and an argument started between the accused and her sister, who took exception to the way the accused was speaking to their mother.

Nimmo attacked her sister at an address in Kirkhall Place, Denny

"Her sister was sitting on the sofa and the accused grabbed her by the hair, continuing to pull at her head. Then she began to her to the face. Her sister put her arm up to protect herself, but the accused continued to punch her several more times.”

The woman suffered a broken cheekbone and required surgery at hospital, which she was said to be recovering well from.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There had been difficulties between my client and her sister – several members of the family said she had it coming. My client is a first offender and this is a one off.

"She is very sorry for causing the damage to her sister.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Nimmo, 22 Culmore Place, Hallglen, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain his her home betwee 7pma nd 7am for the next six months.

He also ordered her to pay her sister £500 compensation at £40 per month.

