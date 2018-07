A 20-year-old man swore at, and made violent threats towards, police and a store worker.

Callumn Love, Flat 4, 3 Shetland Place, Hallglen, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at 38 Simpson Drive, Maddiston on November 9 and at Tesco Redding on December 11, both 2016.

He was sentenced to 75 hours of unpaid work to be completed within six months.