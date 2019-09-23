Hallglen man sent abusive and violent text messages

A Hallglen man who sent his former partner a string of abusive messages including threats of violence was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Between December 3 and 15, 2017 at 16 Garry Place and 24 Tanera Court, both Hallglen, Bradley McCann (31) engaged in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear and alarm by sending her unwanted messages including texts with abusive remarks, threatening remarks and threats of violence.

McCann, of 35 Westray Terrace, Hallglen, also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on May 3, 2018 at 22 Tanera Court by shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence, uttering homophobic remarks, struggling with police officers and damaging a door.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McCann and the complainer had been a couple prior to breaking up in November 2017 but McCann did not want the relationship to end.

His defence solicitor said McCann regretted his behaviour.

He said: “He regrets sending these messages and the nature of them as well. Alcohol featured widely in why he behaved in this manner.”

Addressing McCann, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was appalling and whether you were drunk or not does not excuse it.”

McCann was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within eight months and was placed under supervision for two years.

Sheriff Livingston also ordered McCann to attend alcohol counselling.