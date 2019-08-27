Hallglen man jailed after sickening attack on victim in Falkirk street

A thug who battered a man in the street following an argument in a pub has been jailed.

Nathaniel Fyfe (31) left his victim with a burst nose and a black eye after raining down 20 consecutive blows before dragging the man to the ground, booting his head and body and continuing to land punches.

Nathaniel Fyfe was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Fyfe, 22 Mudale Court, Hallglen, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assault, which took place in Meadow Street, Falkirk on April 22.

CCTV footage revealed things escalated at 1.45am when Fyfe got involved in an argument between his eventual victim and another man as they walked towards Kerse Lane.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “He began poking the complainer in the face. He then repeatedly punched him on the head and body around 20 times in quick succession. After the blows, the complainer was then dragged to the ground.

“Once he was on the ground, the accused stood over him and continued punching him on the upper torso and head area.

“The accused stopped punching the complainer and moved away slightly but then returned to kick him twice on his back.

“He again returned to the complainer, who was still lying on the ground, took hold of him and spread his arms out while shouting and being aggressive towards him.

“The accused began to move away and returned to him to kick him once to the head.”

Police were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene a short time later to find and arrest Fyfe.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said there had been a prior altercation between the men, however, noted that didn’t excuse his client’s behaviour.

He also asked Sheriff Derek Livingston to consider a non-custodial sentence due to Fyfe’s previous lack of offending.

However, as he imprisoned Fyfe for six months, Sheriff Livingston said: “There’s no alternative.

“Kicking someone in the head when they are down on the ground will inevitably end up in custody.”