Hallglen man hounded ex with nearly 80 calls and messages

Christopher Devlin, 13 Nevis Place, admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm by repeatedly phoning and texting her and leaving voicemail messages between July 17 and August 17, 2020.

Devlin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said the 35-year-old had on one occasion threatened to report his former partner to social services.

Hallglen man Christopher Devlin was placed under supervision during an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The fiscal depute added: “The complainer is very much in favour of a non-harassment order.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said Devlin had been contacting the woman about his child.

Mr Sandeman added: “Clearly it isn’t an acceptable course of conduct.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Devlin under supervision for two years and made him subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for two years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.