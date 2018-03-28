Hallglen man got nasty in police custody

A man who threatened officers with violence while he was being taken away in a police van was told only his work record saved him from a jail sentence.

David Beattie (38), 56 Garry Place, Hallglen, admitted behaving in a threatening manner during the journey on Main Street, Redding on October 26 last year.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You have an unenviable record and this is a serious matter. It’s only your employment history that’s keeping you out of jail on this occasion.”

Beattie was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within eight months. A review of the order was scheduled for two month’s time.