A man has admitted embezzling £900 between March 1 and March 31, 2015 while working with Provident.

Forty-one-year-old Gavin Jackson, 26 Mudale Court, Hallglen, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he carry out 150 hours unpaid work in four months.

He must also pay back the remaining £600 he owes within three months.