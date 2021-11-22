Hallglen man admits threatening behaviour towards police officers

Sean Donaldson (23) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers at an address in Bissett Court, Hallglen on December 17 last year, among a number of other other offences.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, told the court: “The accused is described as shouting and screaming at the address and, as a result, police were called.

Donaldson verbally abused police officers on a number of occasions

"He could be heard shouting and then made off on foot.

"He had to be taken into custody and began shouting an swearing at officers calling them ‘mongos’, ‘rats’ and ‘posh schemos’.”

On another occasion police received another reports Donaldson was causing a disturbance.

Mr Moncreiff said police arrived and it appeared Donaldson had been in a river.

He was taken to hospital and again verbally abused officers, threatening to punch them if he ever saw them again.

On yet another date Donaldson verbally abused a man who was working on some scaffolding and threatened to petrol bomb his house. He later told police he thought the man was someone else.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He has obviously got himself into a lot of difficulty over the course of the last 12 months.”

Addressing Donaldson, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “These offences were committed after you had been given opportunities to participate in your community paybac order.”

He sentenced Donaldson, 15 Calder Place, Hallglen, to 120 days in prison back dated to October 14.

"You will be due for release on December 13,” said Sheriff Harris. “When you are released another community payback order will run alongside your existing order.”

The supervised community payback order, commencing on December 13, will last for 17 months, with the condition Donaldson complete 50 hours unpaid work within that time.

Sheriff Harris called for a review of the order to take place in four month’s time and also made Donaldson subject to restriction of liberty order – to commence from December 14 – to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 120 days.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.