Hallglen loudmouth's 'nasty verbal' attack leads to a drain on his finances
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kiegan Conroy, 22, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing and making offensive remarks – to cause fear and alarm for his former partner at an address in Strowan Road, Grangemouth.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused and the complainer had been in an on/off relationship for 11 months. On the date in question the couple had an argument and he shouted and swore at her.
"The complainer was concerned about his behaviour so began recording him. She repeatedly requested him to leave the address and he swore at her, walking up towards her face saying ‘mate do you want to go?’.”
Conroy repeatedly called the woman names – stating in a derogatory manner that she was disabled. The comments were all captured on the woman’s audio recording.
The court heard Conroy’s behaviour had been “fuelled by alcohol” and his relationship with the woman was now over.
It was stated he was now “maturing” and had his alcohol consumption under control.
Sheriff Simon Collins said it was a “nasty piece of verbal behaviour” and fined Conroy, 16 Orkney Place, Hallglen, the sum of £240 to be paid in full in two months. He also made him subject to a non harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.