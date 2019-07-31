Hallglen drunk took ‘refuge’ in car

Boaz Cunningham (39) was said to have been taking “refuge” in his car after an argument – unfortunately he was over four times the legal drink driving limit.

Cunningham, 48 Garry Place, Hallglen, admitted drink driving in Garry Place on January 28 last year, giving a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the limit is 22 microgrammes, and failing to appear at court on January 23 this year.

He was said to have underlying problems with drink and drugs.

Cunningham was banned from driving for three years and placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.