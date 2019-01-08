Hallglen drug dealer had ‘significant’ cannabis stash to cover his £60 debt

A drug dealer caught with a “significant” cannabis stash began supplying to pay back a debt — worth £60.

Police uncovered just short of four kilograms of the class B substance during a search of a property where Robert McAdam (26) had hidden between £6000 and £22,500 worth of the drug, along with cash, in safes and a baking tin.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAdam, 55 Beauly Court, Hallglen, had pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of both cannabis and cannabis resin at an address in Findhorn Place, Hallglen on April 13 last year.

Officers had gone to the address with a warrant in connection with a separate matter. However, on arrival police detected a strong smell of cannabis and found a set of scales inside which revealed traces of herbal cannabis.

After applying for a second warrant, police searched the home once again and recovered two safes.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “The former partner of the accused, who was a resident, was asked about the safes. She indicated the safes belonged to Mr McAdam.

“The accused was also present at the time. He indicated the safes belonged to a friend of his. The police, having recovered those safes, forced access and from one a quantity of cannabis resin was found. Just under four kilos were recovered.

“Other notes were recovered which indicated that there was was to be supply of the resin. A significant quantity of cash, about £6000, was recovered within the property.”

The court heard McAdam is a long-term cannabis user himself, which led to him owing the two-figure debt, and has a young son.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston: “He went in with his eyes open because he had a debt he couldn’t manage.”

Jailing McAdam for nine months, Sheriff Livingston said: “There’s no doubt £6000 is the low end of matters and just under four kilos isn’t an amateur operation.”