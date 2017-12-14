Hallglen driver was almost six times the limit

A drunk driver who reversed his car into another vehicle has narrowly avoided jail.

William Russell was involved in the collision in a car park on the A801 between Lathallan and Bowtrees roundabout on August 21.

A breath test produced a reading of 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - nearly six times the legal limit.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 39-year-old from 102 Garry Place, Hallglen, was banned for 54 months as an alternative to custody and placed on a supervised community order for two years. Russell, who admitted being disqualified before, will also complete 225 hours unpaid work in nine months and attend alcohol counselling.