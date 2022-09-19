Hallglen drink driver reveals job fears if he loses licence

Hardie, 52 Findhorn Place, Hallglen, gave a reading of 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said father-of-three Hardie – who still has 190 hours unpaid work to complete – was “anxious” about losing his licence as he needed it to do his job.