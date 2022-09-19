News you can trust since 1845
Hallglen drink driver reveals job fears if he loses licence

Iain Hardie (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving on Falkirk Road, Grangemouth on January 16.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:26 pm

Hardie, 52 Findhorn Place, Hallglen, gave a reading of 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said father-of-three Hardie – who still has 190 hours unpaid work to complete – was “anxious” about losing his licence as he needed it to do his job.

Hardie was stopped by police and to be almost double the legal drink driving limit

Sheriff Christopher Shead continued matters until October 6.