Hallglen bully Dooley attacked partner then threatened to post her intimate pictures online

A self-employed bully boy left his 29-year-old partner covered in bruises, snatched her phone and told her he would “ruin her” by posting intimate pictures of her online.

During his violent outburst, Kevin Dooley (53) also wrote the word “slut” in marker pen in the common close of the 29-year-old’s block of flats – with an arrow pointing to her front door – and pushed her out of his van, reversed and hit her with the door.

Earlier today Stirling Sheriff Court heard Dooley had only been in a relationship with the woman for four months when he attacked her at her home in Laurieston after she lost her keys following a pre-Christmas party at her family’s Stirlingshire-based business.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “He made some comments insinuating he’d cheated on her. He threw items including pillows and clothing at her, all the while shouting at her calling her a liar and a dirty slut, threw a packet of tea lights at her, poured a plastic bottle of cola over her, threw the bottle at her, and threw a sweeping brush at her.”

He then grabbed her mobile phone, twisting her arm up her back, and stormed off to his van parked outside.

The victim followed and got into the van, asking for her phone back.

Miss Brown said: “He wanted her to use her thumb-print to unlock the phone, grabbing her wrists and making attempts to force her. He was going through her phone, saying ‘I’m going to ruin you. These pictures are going to end up on Facebook’.

“He then pushed her out of the van and began to reverse while she was standing between the seat and the passenger door, causing the door to strike her on the hip.”

He then threw her phone on the ground and drove off.

Then at 4.23am on Christmas Eve, 2018, he messaged her threatening to post onto the Internet intimate images of her that he’d taken as screen shots without her permission during video calls they’d made to each other while he’d been working in Belgium.

Miss Brown said: “He stated he’d post the images on her family’s business Facebook page. An excessive amount of messages followed.”

Dooley, of Annan Court, Hallglen, had earlier pled guilty to stalking his then partner, assaulting her to her injury, threatening to disclose intimate images, and voyeurism.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There’s nothing on his record, apart from minor road traffic offences.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson deferred sentence until February 26 for reports and Dooley’s bail was continued to that date.