Hallglen bail breacher battered her own head on the ground

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Heather McNaughton (33) had admitted threatening behaviour and breaching her bail conditions in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on March 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “Bail conditions had been set on February 1, 2022 for the accused not to contact her former partner. Police received a call about a disturbance outside the Castings involving a male and a female.

“Officer saw the accused and a man standing in the street – she was shouting at him. It was established she had live bail conditions not to approach or contact the man and she was breaching these conditions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had to support McNaughton's head so she could not continue hitting it against the ground

"Officers had to take hold of the accused to handcuff her and she struggled with them. Leg restraints were applied and while the accused was on the ground she repeatedly hit her head against the ground, requiring officers to support her head so she did not injure herself.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “She had been at a funeral earlier that day – it was someone who was known to both her and her ex partner and they were both in attendance.

"She had no intention of being in his company that day. He invited her back to his address he was residing at that time. She knows she shouldn’t have gone, but she still has strong feelings for him.

"The disturbance was not between her and her ex partner, but between the ex partner and another resident in the hostel. She was shouting at him, but that was because he had caused her to be in the situation.”

The court heard McNaughton, 6 Dochart Place, Hallglen, had an existing supervised community payback order which still had a long time left to run.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed her on another supervised community pay back order for 16 months to run alongside the existing one and told her to complete 70 hours unpaid work within that time.