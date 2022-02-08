Haggs thug told woman he was going to stab her

When police intervened, Hugh Fraser (37) – who had reportedly not been in any trouble for well over a decade – turned his anger upon them, calling them names and challenging them.

Fraser appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner – threatening to stab his former partner – at an address in Castleview Terrace, Haggs, on December 12 last year.

Police officers were present when Fraser threatened to stab his former partner

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were contacted by the complainer at 11am. They arrived at the address in question and checked everything was okay.

"They saw the accused, he was shouting and swearing at the complainer – he was pointing at her shouting ‘your a rat’ and threatened her with violence., saying ‘ I will come back here and stab you’.

"This was said in front of police officers.”

When he was arrested he turned his aggressive behaviour towards police, calling them offensive names and challenging them saying “what are you going to do?”.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “It’s been quite some time. He has been out of trouble for a significant period of time – his last offence before this was 2008.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Fraser, 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

